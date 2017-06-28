CONCERTS LISTED BY DATE

June

Jun. 29 Vans Warped Tour Presented By Journeys • Lakewood Amphitheatre

July

July 1 Melissa Etheridge • Frederick Brown Amphitheater

July 1 Steep Canyon Rangers • The AMP, Carrollton

July 7 Metallica • SunTrust Park

July 7 The String Cheese Incident • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 8 Incubus & Jimmy Eat World • Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 8 Brantley Gilbert • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 9 Metallica • SunTrust Park

July 9 Impractical Jokers • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 13 Sam Hunt • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 14 Boyz II Men & Paula Abdul • Infinite Energy Center

July 15 Scott Evans W. GA All Stars Brent Gafford/Reid Morris • The AMP, Carrollton

July 15 Gene Watson • Mill Town Music Hall

July 15 Brian McKnight • Frederick Brown Amphitheater

July 16 Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 16 Chevelle • Buckhead Theatre

July 16 Roger Waters • Infinite Energy Center

July 18 Hans Zimmer • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 19 Boston and Joan Jett • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 21 Charlie Wilson • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 22 The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats • Mill Town Music Hall

July 22 Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson • The Mill Amphitheater Villa Rica

July 23 United We Rock 2017 - Styx & Reo Speedwagon • Verizon Amphitheatre

July 23 The Moody Blues 50th Anniversary Tour • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 25 Uganda Thunder • The AMP, Carrollton

July 28-29 311 • The Tabernacle

July 29 Foreigner W/ Cheap Trick And Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 29 Praise in the Park 2017 • Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 29 John Michael Montgomery • WGTC Murphy Campus in Waco • For more information about the concert, read more: newsandviewsusa.com/john-michael-montgomery-black-tie-boots

July 29 Music in the Park featuring Tenth Avenue North • Veteran's Memorial Park at Paulding County Courthouse • For more information: www.dallasgaconcerts.com

July 29 Legends of Southern Hip Hop • Wolf Creek Amphitheater

August

Aug. 2 - Nickleback • Verizon Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 Head Games - Foreigner Tribute band • The Mill Amphitheatre - Villa Rica. SEE ARTICLE about Head Games.

Aug. 5 Richard Marx w/ Atlanta Pops Orchestra • Frederick Brown Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Everclear • The AMP, Carrollton

Aug. 6 Blondie & Garbage • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 Mary J. Blige • Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Steven Stills & Judy Collins • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug. 10 John Mayer • Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 Air Supply • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 3 Doors Down • Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Aug. 12 The Oak Ridge Boys CELEBRATION TOUR • Mill Town Music Hall

Aug. 12 The Australian Pink Floyd Show • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 Ghosttown • The AMP, Carrollton

Aug. 13 Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows • Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 Lionel Richie • Infinite Energy Center

Aug. 19 Billy Ray Cyrus • Mill Town Music Hall

Aug. 19 Earth, Wind & Fire • Verizon Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Lyle Lovett and His Large Band • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug. 21 Sunset Jazz Festival • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Irish Bred Pub presents Departure • The AMP, Carrollton

Aug. 21 Deep Purple & Alice Cooper • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 R. Kelly • Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Patti LaBelle • Wolf Creek Amphitheater

September

Sept. 2 Il Divo • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 City Tavern presents the Spazmatics • The AMP, Carrollton

Sept. 8 Lady Antebellum • Verizon Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 Toto and Pat Benetar • Frederick Brown Amphitheater

Sept. 14 T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune • Mill Town Music Hall

Sept. 15 The B-52's With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sept. 16 Lonestar • The AMP, Carrollton

Sept. 16 Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular • Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 21 Collin Raye • Mill Town Music Hall

Sept. 22 2 Cellos: The Score Tour • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 Scott Evans W. GA All Stars Eva Rose & the Bottom Line • The AMP, Carrollton

October

Oct. 2 Paramore Tour Two • Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct. 5 Classic Nashville Roadshow • Mill Town Music Hall

Oct. 7 Bob Seger • Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 7 Toby Keith, ZZ Top, George Thorogood • Verizon Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 Southwire Comm. Concert • The AMP, Carrollton

Oct. 14 Trevor Noah • Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 14 Willie Nelson & Family • Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 Dirt Road Divas • The AMP, Carrollton

Oct. 17 The xx • Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 19 Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary • Mill Town Music Hall

Oct. 21 Blues & Brew Festival • The AMP, Carrollton

Oct. 25 & 26 La La Land Film With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Oct. 27 & 28 Nightmare Before Christmas Film With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra • Atlanta Symphony Hall

November

Nov. 3 Amos Lee with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 4 Fall Out Boy: The M A N I A Tour • Philips Arena

Nov. 7 Imagine Dragons • Philips Arena

Nov. 10 The SteelDrivers • Mill Town Music Hall

Nov. 11 Imagine Dragons: EVOLVE TOUR • Philips Arena

Nov. 12 Marc Anthony • Philips Arena

Nov. 14 Grizzly Bear • The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 The Legend Of Zelda Symphony Of The Goddesses • Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Nov. 18 Exile • Mill Town Music Hall

Nov. 28 Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour • Philips Arena

Nov. 30 Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone In Concert • Atlanta Symphony Hall

December

Dec. 1 & 2 Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone In Concert • Atlanta Symphony Hall

Dec. 15 Christmas with David Phelps • Mill Town Music Hall

Dec. 23 O Holy Night: Celebrating over 20 years of Christmas with John Berry • Mill Town Music Hall