Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC Opens

Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC hosts Grand Opening

Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses (CHAPN), LLC CEO Nancy McCall-Gaston, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 21st. CHAPN is located at 1707 North Blairs Bridge Road in Austell.

Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses (CHAPN), LLC is a group of caring nurse practitioners who are interested in treating patients entirely and not just the disease. CHAPN offers home healthcare services for homebound patients. They also provide holistic medical services integrating homeopathic and evidence based practice. Their services include family medicine, primary internal medical services, homebound care, minor urgent care, diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, weight loss and management programs, STI/STD screening, sports physicals, and general physical and wellness exams.

Chamber President, Kali Boatright, commented, “we are excited that you decided to locate your business in Douglas County. The Chamber looks forward to supporting you as you provide much needed medical services that help make Douglas County a healthier place to live.”

For more information about Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC, contact Nancy at 404.793.3806 or visit their website, www.chapn4all.com

Submitted by Douglas County Chamber of Commerce