Summer Splash Block Party

Community Block Party at Sweetwater Baptist Church: Activities include: water slide, bouncy house, face painting. Concessions include: popcorn, cotton candy, and Sno cones. Lunch will be provided. Giveaways will be: used clothing in all sizes (men, women and children), school supplies and a Playstation 4 door prize drawings.

Event is Free!

When: Saturday, July 15 from 11am to 3pm

Time: 11AM - 3PM

Where: 2308 Sweetwater Church Road, Douglasville

Contact: 770.949.6545