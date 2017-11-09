Clerk of Superior Court invites Veterans to register

Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017 is an official United States Federal holiday that honors people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, also known as veterans.

The Douglas County Clerk of Superior Court Tammy Howard is asking all veterans of all military branches of service to make sure their DD-214 discharge is recorded at the courthouse. Your DD-214 should have been recorded at the time of the service member’s discharge from the military.

Howard said “I have discovered that many veterans do not know about this service and did not have their DD-214 recorded. Although veterans may have recorded their DD-214 in their home town or in a county or another state far away from Douglas County, you are encouraged to record them here as well. If your DD-214 has been recorded somewhere else and you are now living in Douglas County, simply bring your DD-214 to the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office located at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville and we will record it in our records. If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you and it will not be necessary to send to another county or state to obtain your record. This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer. You paid it forward for all of us. Thank you.”

DD-214 is issued by the Department of Defense when a person is discharged by the military.