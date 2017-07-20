Local Help Wanted Classifieds
Job Opportunity: Platinum World Auto Body
Looking for a body workman and a mechanic
3575 Old Thompson Road, Austell
Contact: Shaun 678.509.5463
Job Opening: Magna
Now Hiring in Carrollton & Temple
All shifts available
• Assembly
• Forklift Operators
Contact Marissa or Keith at 770.462.4949
555 B Columbia Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
Teachers Wanted: Midway Christian Academy
• Full-time assistant teacher for 4-year-old class
• Full-time lead teacher for 3-year-old class
• Part-time toddler teacher
Operation hours at 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Monday - Friday
Contact: Linda Jackson 770.942.8243
Job Opening: Midway UMC After School Program
For the 2017-2018 school year
1930 Midway Road - hours are 2 - 6 p.m., 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. and 3 - 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Teresa Morris midwayasp@gmail.com
City of Villa Rica Jobs
Sanitation & Solid Waste Technician
Public Works
Rate of Pay: $13.25 - $22.20
Streets/Solid Waste Technician
Public Works
Rate of Pay: $13.25 - $22.20
Details: 3 Openings for Seasonal Positions
Licensing and Permitting Specialist
Community Development
Rate of Pay: $17.23 - $26.09
Library Assistant PT
Library
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator / Operator in Training
Public Works
Rate of Pay: $14.00 - $20.45
Custodian (29 hours per week)
Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02
Receptionist Police Department Police Dept.
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02
Recreation Program Leader PT Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $11.66 - $17.66
Recreation Program Assistant PT Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02
To apply for these positions: ga-villarica.civicplushrms.com/careers
