Church’s Thornton Road closes – Wings R Us Opening

By Allison | November 21, 2017 | 0

Lunch BoxThe Church's Chicken at 570 Thornton Road is officially closed. However, a new restaurant called Wings R Us is hoping to be open by December.  It's next to the AT&T, by Applebee's.  It was originally going to be called Lunchbox.

Wings R Us will feature wings and sandwiches, including burgers, fish sandwiches and philly steak sandwiches. They will also carry chicken tenders.

Watch for a more detailed article in  next month's issue, and for an announcement once they open, on the Chapel Hill News & Views Facebook page.

Posted in Business, Chapel Hill, FRONT, Local News, Restaurants, WGD1 and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: