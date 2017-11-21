Church’s Thornton Road closes – Wings R Us Opening

The Church's Chicken at 570 Thornton Road is officially closed. However, a new restaurant called Wings R Us is hoping to be open by December. It's next to the AT&T, by Applebee's. It was originally going to be called Lunchbox.

Wings R Us will feature wings and sandwiches, including burgers, fish sandwiches and philly steak sandwiches. They will also carry chicken tenders.

Watch for a more detailed article in next month's issue, and for an announcement once they open, on the Chapel Hill News & Views Facebook page.