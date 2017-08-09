Chuck Palmer joins News and Views

We're excited to welcome a new member to our team at News and Views. Chuck Palmer will be writing articles and helping develop content that appeals to our readers.

Chuck is not a stranger to many in Douglas and Carroll counties. He taught for twenty years at Douglas County High School up until 2006, then retired last year after teaching the last decade at Villa Rica High School. His primary subjects were history, government, and economics, but he also taught journalism, coached debate, led travel groups to Europe, and assistant coached the 1995 State Champion Fast Pitch team from DCHS.Proud of his successful career in education, including being Georgia's first James Madison Memorial Fellow, Palmer is even more happy to share the success stories of the thousands of students he taught over the years. Even that, though, doesn't compare to the joy he takes in his young son, Mac, born four years ago after fifteen years of believing a child was not possible. Chuck's wife, Lydia, is in her 21st year teaching at Fairplay Middle School.

The addition of Mr. Palmer to our staff will allow us to continue to bring you a much larger number of articles about local businesses opening and closing, and other original content. The catalyst that initiated this increased amount of local stories has been the growing interest in West Georgia Digital News & Views, which is available at newsandviewsusa.com.