Christmas on Main Parade and Mistletoe Market • The MILL Amphitheater • 106 Temple Street, Villa Rica

December 2nd, 3 PM - 7 PM

The event features the arrival of Santa and live performances of festive Christmas carols and dance performances. Children can enjoy photos and visits with Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies are also available at this holiday-fun celebration. The event will close out with the grand finale lighting of the City of Villa Rica's Christmas tree. • downtownvillarica.com

In case of inclement weather Craft Market will take place on December 9, 2017. Parade will NOT be rescheduled.