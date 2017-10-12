Christmas in Lithia offers holiday shopping

Christmas in Lithia is back for its 32nd year this November 11th and 12th at Lithia Springs High School! Started as a fundraiser for the PTSA, the show has grown over the years to be a valuable resource for many organizations at Lithia Springs High School. It provides supplies and resources annually to the school's teachers and students. Since its founding in 1985, the show has raised over $500,000 for the school and has helped to fund classroom supplies for teachers, scholarships for graduating seniors, as well as countless renovation projects.

Each year, Christmas in Lithia hosts around 150 vendors and serves several thousand shoppers throughout the weekend. An added attraction this year is a food truck park featuring unique food and dessert offerings. The show features free admission and parking and will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 11, and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, November 12.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit christmasinlithia.weebly.com to download an application. The show features exclusive indoor spaces, electricity, and limited WIFI as well complimentary assistance with setup and tear-down courtesy of the LSHS ROTC, STEM Academy, and band programs.