Christmas in the Courtyard to be held at the Courthouse
November 17th, 5pm to 9pm Paulding County Courthouse
The Paulding County Chamber of Commerce announces Christmas in the Courtyard: A Hometown Holiday Celebration. The Paulding County Courthouse will host the free, family friendly event. There will be craft s for kids, carols in the courtyard, snapshots with Santa (from 6pm to 7:30pm),story time with Santa (from 7:45pm to 8pm),Sip and Shop with dozens of local vendors, voting for best decorated window, and the Hardy Family Fun Zone. Santa will honor the festivities with the countdown to the lighting of the windows at 8pm. • 770.445.6016
Leave a Comment