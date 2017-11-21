Christmas at Central Musical – All Is Well
Christmas at Central Musical • Central Baptist Church • 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville
December 3rd, 6pm
The Worship Ministry of Central Baptist Church will present 2017 Christmas at Central Musical – All Is Well on Sunday, December 3rd at 6pm. This year’s Christmas celebration is a multi-gen offering that incorporates children, students, adults, orchestra, dance and much more. The show presents some of the favorite sounds of Christmas, along with some fresh new arrangements that are sure to become your new favorites. • cbcdouglasville.com, 770.942.7275
Leave a Comment