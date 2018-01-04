China Wok changes schedule for 2018

China Wok, located at 2000 Mirror Lake Boulevard, is changing its hours in 2018. Beginning January 1, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays. Previously open seven days a week, a representative of the family run restaurant said that the change was an opportunity to "give staff a little break and a chance for family time."

China Wok has been open at Mirror Lake, near Publix, since 2004. Take out accounts for about 80% of their business, with Fridays being the most busy day of the week. The restaurant offers over 100 menu items with General Tso's Chicken being the most ordered, according to our interview. The number for China Wok is 770.459.9584.