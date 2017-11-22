Children’s Christmas Party to be held at Fullerville Mission
December 16th, 10am to 12pm
A Christmas party where children come to the mission and select gifts for their parents and siblings. Free for all children. Volunteers at the mission assist the children with wrapping the presents. Members of the community are welcome to donate small gifts suitable for parents and children. Gifts may be dropped off at the mission from Monday through Wednesday from 10am to noon or same time Friday and Saturday. • 770.316.7201
