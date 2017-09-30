Cheerleading Showcase with the Stars announced

September 30, 2017

Cheerleading showcase to be held October 29, 2017

Local cheerleading teams invited to participate

Cheerleaders jumping

Cheerleading formationDouglasville Cheerstars will present its annual Showcase With The Stars on October 29. The Showcase takes place at Alexander High School at 1:00PM. The school is located in Douglasville at 6500 Alexander Parkway, just off Highway 5.

The event is a chance for local cheer teams to demonstrate their skills and mingle with each other. Those who are interested in becoming a cheerleader, former cheerleaders, and cheer fans will enjoy the event.

Recreational, impact, all-star, middle school, and high school teams are invited to participate. If your team would like to be a part of Showcase with the Stars, please contact Erica, Kelsie, Kristi, or Paige at 770.489.2582. You may also email info@douglasvillegymnastics.com or kelsie@douglasvillecheerstars.com.

Douglasville Gymnastics and Cheerleading and Douglasville Cheerstars are the organizers of the event. You may find more information about them at www.douglasvillegymnastics.com or www.douglasvillecheerstars.com

