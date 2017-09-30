Cheerleading Showcase with the Stars announced

Douglasville Cheerstars will present its annual Showcase With The Stars on October 29. The Showcase takes place at Alexander High School at 1:00PM. The school is located in Douglasville at 6500 Alexander Parkway, just off Highway 5.

The event is a chance for local cheer teams to demonstrate their skills and mingle with each other. Those who are interested in becoming a cheerleader, former cheerleaders, and cheer fans will enjoy the event.

Recreational, impact, all-star, middle school, and high school teams are invited to participate. If your team would like to be a part of Showcase with the Stars, please contact Erica, Kelsie, Kristi, or Paige at 770.489.2582. You may also email info@douglasvillegymnastics.com or kelsie@douglasvillecheerstars.com.

Douglasville Gymnastics and Cheerleading and Douglasville Cheerstars are the organizers of the event. You may find more information about them at www.douglasvillegymnastics.com or www.douglasvillecheerstars.com