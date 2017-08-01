Chattooga County
James H. (Sloppy) Floyd State Park
2800 Sloppy Floyd Lake Rd
Summerville , GA 30747
706.857.0826
Surrounded by rural countryside and the Chattahoochee National Forest, this quiet park in northwest Georgia offers outstanding fishing on two stocked lakes. Visitors can hike along three miles of lake loop trails and relax in swings while watching for the many bluebirds that live in the park. The trailhead to the scenic 60-mile Pinhoti Trail is only a 1.6-mile hike away. Children especially enjoy the playground, feeding ducks from the lake’s boardwalk and renting pedal boats.
Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/JamesHFloyd
