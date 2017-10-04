Douglas County Chamber Singers to perform Christmas Oratorio on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church

The Douglas County Chamber Singers are pleased to invite the community to the 2017 Oratorio performance, to be held Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church on Prestley Mill Road at 7:00 p.m. The Douglas County Chamber Singers and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir will perform the Christmas Oratorio by Camille Saint-Saens. Soloists for the oratorio include: Jim Zeller, baritone; Dan DeFoor, tenor; Mimi Gentry, soprano; Tammy Kone, soprano; and Heather Nutter, soprano. Accompaniment will be provided by a string quartet consisting of Mary and Chris Burndrett, Katerina Lunes, along with Mary Beth Bryant and Wayne Gilreath, organ.

The Douglas County Chamber Singers choir is a satellite of the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County and is pleased to have served our community since 2002. Since 2002, the Chamber Singers have performed with the Army Ground Forces Band and in community events such as September Saturdays and the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Douglas County Courthouse. They have also performed with various local Atlanta area artists such as organist Bill Callaway, flautist Jerry Singer, saxophonist William Camp, musician and organist Trey Clegg, and Golden Bells of Atlanta hand bell ringer Frank Buttler. In 2007, the Chamber Singers performed Mozart’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall under the direction of world-renowned conductor, John Rutter. Members of the Chamber Singers performed the Requiem again in July, 2009 in Vienna, Austria and again at Carnegie Hall in January, 2010. In 2014, the Chamber Singers were invited to sing in New York City and performed Handel’s Messiah at the Lincoln Center over Thanksgiving weekend. Most recently, in June 2017, members of the Douglas County Chamber Singers participated with other distinguished choirs at Carnegie Hall in New York City, in the performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Sancta Civitas.

Under the direction of Vickie Orme, the Douglas County Chamber Singers bring renowned music and remarkable choral performances to the Douglas County community. All Chamber Singers concerts are free of charge and open to the public.