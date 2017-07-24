Chairman visits Summer Arts Camp finale
Friday, June 23rd was the finale and culmination of a week-long Summer Arts Camp for 38 youngsters ages 7 to 11. About 150 parents, friends, and neighbors attended a boisterous show and exhibit at Hunter Park where the camp was hosted. Along with parents and families, Douglas County Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson-Jones and a contingent of about 25% of the CAC Board of Directors also attended.
The motif of the week-long camp was “What’s Behind the Mask: A Child’s Artistic Interpretation of Image.” The teaching artists were Nicole Hale, Meagan Mayne, Courtnee Miles and Marion Greenwood, and counselors Tabrieah Cobb and Chesity Hurston, all led by CAC Programming Coordinator, Joi Jamison. The staff took students on an artistic journey of self-discovery exploring visual and performing arts that were exciting, educational, and interactive. The students of Summer Arts Camp had the opportunity to learn with each teacher and counselor for a little over one hour daily. On Friday students presented a finale based on all that was mastered in one week.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street is open Mondays through Fridays, 9am to 5pm. For directions or more information, visit artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
