Center for Allergy & Asthma

Center for Allergy and Asthma is an allergy and asthma medical practice that specializes in providing the best healthcare for patients suffering from breathing problems due to allergies, sinus, asthma or other medical conditions. With nine office locations, they proudly provide allergy medical care for patients in Douglasville, Villa Rica, Hiram, Carrollton, Acworth, Newnan, Smyrna, and Peachtree City.

The Center emphasizes individualized care and patient education. Their nursing staff and patient education coordinator will present expanded patient education programs and provide you informative written materials and access to patient education videos. A list of medical allergy and asthma services that they provide their patients include asthma evaluation and treatment, pulmonary function testing, insect allergy testing and treatment, sinusitis workup and treatment, food allergy testing and treatment, hay fever diagnosis and treatment, skin allergy diagnosis and treatment, contact dermatitis testing and treatment, latex allergy diagnosis and treatment, urticaria (hives) evaluation and treatment, scratch/prick and intradermal testing for allergy diagnosis, and immunotherapy (allergy shots). Center for Allergy and Asthma is comprised of some of the top physicians in the field.