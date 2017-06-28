Center for Allergy & Asthma
Center for Allergy and Asthma is an allergy and asthma medical practice that specializes in providing the best healthcare for patients suffering from breathing problems due to allergies, sinus, asthma or other medical conditions. With nine office locations, they proudly provide allergy medical care for patients in Douglasville, Villa Rica, Hiram, Carrollton, Acworth, Newnan, Smyrna, and Peachtree City.
The Center emphasizes individualized care and patient education. Their nursing staff and patient education coordinator will present expanded patient education programs and provide you informative written materials and access to patient education videos. A list of medical allergy and asthma services that they provide their patients include asthma evaluation and treatment, pulmonary function testing, insect allergy testing and treatment, sinusitis workup and treatment, food allergy testing and treatment, hay fever diagnosis and treatment, skin allergy diagnosis and treatment, contact dermatitis testing and treatment, latex allergy diagnosis and treatment, urticaria (hives) evaluation and treatment, scratch/prick and intradermal testing for allergy diagnosis, and immunotherapy (allergy shots). Center for Allergy and Asthma is comprised of some of the top physicians in the field.
Dr. Eugene S. Hurwitz is a well-established allergist who has been practicing in Carrollton and Villa Rica since 1995. Dr. Hurwitz received his medical degree from the St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1975. He completed his preventive medicine residency at the Centers for Disease Control in 1981 and his fellowship in allergy/immunology at the National Institutes of Health in 1990. From 1991 to early 1995, Dr. Hurwitz was employed by an allergy practice in east Cobb. He is Board Certified in Pediatrics and Allergy/Immunology. Dr. Hurwitz has published numerous articles on his research and is a frequent speaker at meetings of his specialty’s professional societies.
Dr. John Vickery received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee, where he also completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Allergy and Immunology. His undergraduate degree was earned at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. While Dr. Vickery and his wife are from Tennessee, he was born in Athens, GA, and his father attended graduate school at the University of Georgia. They remain UT fans but will pull for UGA when not playing against the Vols. Dr. Vickery sees children and adults for asthma, allergic diseases, and immunologic disorders.
Dr. William Boleman received his medical degree from the University of South Carolina on a scholarship from the United States Air Force. Following graduation he completed a residency in Pediatrics at Keesler AFB in Biloxi MS. He spent five years practicing general pediatrics in the Air Force prior to completing his fellowship in Allergy/Immunology at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. He then spent 11 years practicing Allergy at Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi prior to his retirement as a Colonel from the Air Force. During this period he served as the Chief of Allergy/Immunology/ Immunizations.
Dr. Boleman cares for both children and adults with asthma, allergic diseases, and immunodeficiency. He has a special interest in allergy immunotherapy, food allergies, and asthma and has published and given presentations on these topics at the local and national level.
Dr. Neha Kharod attended Johns Hopkins University for her undergraduate studies and finished early. While waiting to start her medical studies at University of Maryland, she went to Asia for medical missionary work for 6 months and ended up staying for the next 5 years. There, she participated in volunteer work, including medical camps for earthquake, tsunami and flood relief. During this time, she also got her medical degree from Pramukh Swami Medical College in India. She then returned stateside, where she completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at SUNY Buffalo before moving down to sunnier climates in Atlanta with her family.
Dr. Adesh Patel graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree, before receiving his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Mississippi. After finishing residency, he accumulated additional experience through an Allergy and Immunology fellowship at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, where he scored in the 100th percentile in the country on the Allergy & Immunology In-Training Board Examination in both his first and second years of fellowship.
Dr. Patel enjoys treating both children and adults for asthma, allergic diseases, and immunologic disorders. He has a special interest in atopic dermatitis, food allergies, and drug allergy. Although he is an Alabama native, Dr. Patel has relocated to Atlanta and made it his new home. He enjoys watching college football on Saturdays, traveling, trying new restaurants, and spending time with family and friends.
