CASTING LOCALS – Commercial for the Olympics & Comcast

CASTING CALL:

NON-UNION COMMERCIAL FOR A COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY IN THE DOUGLASVILLE AREA!!

Tiffany Company Casting is looking for EVERYDAY PEOPLE that make up the HEART AND SOUL OF GEORGIA for a very special commercial about the Olympics and how they bring together a community.

We are looking for ALL TYPES, ALL ETHNICITIES,

and ALL AGES (1-85 yrs old).

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE AN ACTOR OR MODEL TO AUDITION.

SEEKING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

BOY & GIRL SCOUT TROOPS, BROWNIE TROOPS, ICE SKATERS, FIGURE SKATERS, HOCKEY TEAMS, GYMNASTICS, TEACHERS, COACHES, TROOP LEADERS, CAMP VOLUNTEERS, DINER WAITRESSES, BARTENDERS, GAS STATION ATTENDANTS, MECHANICS, CONSTRUCTION WORKERS, GROCERY STORE EMPLOYEES, MULTI-GENERATIONAL FAMILIES, KID TWINS, COUPLES THAT HAVE BEEN MARRIED FOR 50+ YEARS, NURSES, DOCTORS, FRATERNITIES, SORORITIES, BEER BREWERS, WINE MAKERS, YOGA ENTHUSIASTS, VETERANS, YOUNG ATHLETES (CHILD AGE TO YOUNG ADULT), FARMERS MARKET VENDORS, COWBOYS-COWGIRLS, RETIREES, NEWLYWEDS, 1ST TIME PARENTS, SPORTS FANS, MUSICIANS, DIY CRAFTERS

TO BE CONSIDERED: PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR INFO ASAP.

ALL REQUESTED INFORMATION MUST BE SUBMITTED FOR CASTING DIRECTOR CONSIDERATION.

EMAIL KELLYANNE: WinterOlympicCasting2017@gmail.com

1. NAME & THE CITY YOU LIVE

2. AGE, IF UNDER 18

3. YOUR PHONE NUMBER & EMAIL

4. TELL US A LITTLE ABOUT YOURSELF: WHAT YOU DO FOR WORK, FOR FUN, & WHAT YOUR FAVORITE WINTER OLYMPIC SPORT IS.

5. 3-4 PHOTOS OF YOU (CAN BE SELFIES, NO HEADSHOTS OR PROFESSIONAL

PHOTOS, JPEG FORMAT UNDER 40MB)

ADDITIONAL DETAILS (please make sure you are available for the dates listed below)

AUDITIONS - start the week of 9/17/17

POSSIBLE SHOOT DATES - 9/27 and/or 9/28 (IN THE ATLANTA AREA)

FITTINGS: 9/26

RATE: OCP Rate- $500/Shoot 12 hrs; $50/fitting 2 hrs; $2500/buyout if appear in final cut

OR EXTRAS Rate - $350/Shoot 12 hrs.