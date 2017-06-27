Carrollton Stampede Rodeo set for July 7th & July 8th
The 12th Annual Carrollton Stampede Rodeo will be held on July 7th and 8th at VFW Complex/Fairgrounds and is hosted by Southern Rodeo Company.
There will be bull riding, barrel racing, roping, bronc riding, clowns, specialty acts, rock climbing wall, pony rides and more.
Gates will open at 6pm and the rodeo will start at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Cowboy Shop for a $2 discount. Tickets at the gate: $14 for Adults & $10 for Children. Free for children that are 3 and under.
Inquiries for sponsorship can call: The Cowboy Shop at 770.854.6913
For more information about the Carrollton Stampede Rodeo: www.facebook.com/carrolltonstampederodeo
Wild Together Trick Riders : "Main Attraction" Trick rider act at the 12th Annual Carrollton Stampede Rodeo! wildtogethertrickriders.com
Leave a Reply