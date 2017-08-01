Carroll County
John Tanner Park
354 Tanner Beach Rd
Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.830.2222
A landmark in Carroll County, the 138 acre park boasts a large sand beach, hiking, fishing, miniature golf, paddle boats, volleyball and horseshoes. Formerly a state park, now a unit of Carroll County Parks.
Learn more: http://www.carrollcountyga.com/pages/john_tanner_park/
Buffalo Creek Outdoor Education Center
Located next to the Carrollton Ag Center
900 Newnan Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
The 40-acre center has a football field and softball fields. The habitats in this area range from a year round running stream (Buffalo Creek) to dry uplands pine and hardwood. The area also includes a wetlands, shade and sun. The Carroll County Master Gardeners have demonstration gardens there. The Forestry Commission has an old saw mill, grist mill and other buildings used for demonstrations. The walking trails meander over a portion of the acreage.
Little Tallapoosa Trail
1930 N. Highway 113
Carrollton, GA 30117
The trail head is located by the parking and features 2 miles of paved track and 7 miles unpaved.
Old Oak Mountain Gym Trail
Stripling Chapel Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
This trail is approximately 1.5 miles
Hays Mill Park Walking Trail
901 Hay's Mill Road
Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.597.3711
The trail head can be located between the restrooms and the parking lot and is a 2.2 mile trail.
Knox Park
Austin Ave. and Adamson Ave.
Carrollton, GA
Knox Park has a walking trail, playground, community garden a basketball court.
Lake Carroll Park Walking Trail
Hart Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.834.8522
This trail is located off of Hart Drive next to the fire station and is 2.6 miles long.
Lakeshore Park Complex
116 Lumpkin Drive
Carrollton GA, 30117 • 770.832.2495
An indoor quarter mile track that can be accessed from the parking lot.
Longview Park Walking Trail
Longview Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
This park features a quarter mile track surrounded by a tennis court, dog park and playground.
Carrollton Greenbelt
770.597.3711
The Carrollton GreenBelt is a 16-mile trail system designed for pedestrians and non-motorized uses. Once it is complete, the trail will connect existing neighborhoods with the city school campus, the University of West Georgia, the city parks, and several commercial shopping areas. The trail head begins at Hobbs Farm.
Learn more: www.carrolltongreenbelt.com
Carrollton City Cemetery
Alabama Street
Carrollton, GA 30117 • 800.292.0871
Take a walk through the historic Carrollton City and download the virtual tour on your phone!
Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton Walking Trail
Ambulance Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
The scenic 1.5-mile walking trail is located along Ambulance Drive, across from the Clinic Avenue Parking Deck at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. It is open to the public during daylight hours.
Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica Walking Trail
601 Dallas Highway
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Daylight walking trail located at TMC in Villa Rica.
Optimis Park
Robert Hendrix Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.834.8522
This track is in a loop and is approximately half a mile.
Fullerville Trailhead
513 Rockmart Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
The Fullerville Trailhead is now open to the public. It is located behind the historic Fullerville Jail. This trailhead is the start of what will eventually be a public paved pedestrian and bike trail around the city of Villa Rica.
Gold Dust Park
646 Industrial Boulevard
Villa Rica, GA 30180
This park has walking trails, picnic pavilions, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor racket ball, baseball fields, gym and a senior center.
Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park
1881 Stockmar Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Pine Mountain is home to a 4,800 square foot museum. The Pine Mountain Gold Museum preserves Villa Rica’s rich history of over a hundred years in the gold mining industry. There is a 50-seat theater onsite that features a documentary about the history of the Villa Rica mines. There is over 3 miles of self-guided walking trails with interpretive signage. Children will love the live farm animals and the gemstone panning area! A covered picnic pavilion and picnic tables are available in shaded areas.
Learn more: www.pinemountaingoldmuseum.com
McIntosh Reserve Park
1046 W McIntosh Circle
Whitesburg, GA 30185 • 770.830.5879
McIntosh Reserve Park is 527 acres packed with history, trails, a splash water park, pavilions and sweeping frontage on the Chattahoochee River. The park is a favorite of hikers and equestrian riders. McIntosh Reserve Park is open year round except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Years Day. Park office hours are 8 am until 5 pm daily. Park hours are 8 am until 8 pm (Summer) and 8 am until 7 pm (Winter).
Learn more: www.carrollcountyga.com
Roop House Walking Trail
140 South Old Hwy 27
Roopville, GA 30170 • 770.854.6480
This is an unpaved trail located behind the Roop House
Senior Hall Walking Track
103 Barr Ave.
Bowdon, GA 30108 • 770.258.8988
This walking track loops around the senior center, and is approximately 0.25 miles.
Bowdon Methodist Church Trail
302 S Wedowee St.
Bowdon, GA 30117 • 770.258.2348
This trail is located behind the church and features a portion of unpaved and paved track.
Temple Recreation Track
240 Rome Street
Temple, GA 30179
This track is located in front of the recreation center and features 1.5 miles of paved and unpaved track.
