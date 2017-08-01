John Tanner Park

354 Tanner Beach Rd

Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.830.2222

A landmark in Carroll County, the 138 acre park boasts a large sand beach, hiking, fishing, miniature golf, paddle boats, volleyball and horseshoes. Formerly a state park, now a unit of Carroll County Parks.

Learn more: http://www.carrollcountyga.com/pages/john_tanner_park/

Buffalo Creek Outdoor Education Center

Located next to the Carrollton Ag Center

900 Newnan Road

Carrollton, GA 30117

The 40-acre center has a football field and softball fields. The habitats in this area range from a year round running stream (Buffalo Creek) to dry uplands pine and hardwood. The area also includes a wetlands, shade and sun. The Carroll County Master Gardeners have demonstration gardens there. The Forestry Commission has an old saw mill, grist mill and other buildings used for demonstrations. The walking trails meander over a portion of the acreage.

Little Tallapoosa Trail

1930 N. Highway 113

Carrollton, GA 30117

The trail head is located by the parking and features 2 miles of paved track and 7 miles unpaved.

Old Oak Mountain Gym Trail

Stripling Chapel Road

Carrollton, GA 30117

This trail is approximately 1.5 miles

Hays Mill Park Walking Trail

901 Hay's Mill Road

Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.597.3711

The trail head can be located between the restrooms and the parking lot and is a 2.2 mile trail.

Knox Park

Austin Ave. and Adamson Ave.

Carrollton, GA

Knox Park has a walking trail, playground, community garden a basketball court.

Lake Carroll Park Walking Trail

Hart Drive

Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.834.8522

This trail is located off of Hart Drive next to the fire station and is 2.6 miles long.

Lakeshore Park Complex

116 Lumpkin Drive

Carrollton GA, 30117 • 770.832.2495

An indoor quarter mile track that can be accessed from the parking lot.

Longview Park Walking Trail

Longview Street

Carrollton, GA 30117

This park features a quarter mile track surrounded by a tennis court, dog park and playground.

Carrollton Greenbelt

770.597.3711

The Carrollton GreenBelt is a 16-mile trail system designed for pedestrians and non-motorized uses. Once it is complete, the trail will connect existing neighborhoods with the city school campus, the University of West Georgia, the city parks, and several commercial shopping areas. The trail head begins at Hobbs Farm.

Learn more: www.carrolltongreenbelt.com

Carrollton City Cemetery

Alabama Street

Carrollton, GA 30117 • 800.292.0871

Take a walk through the historic Carrollton City and download the virtual tour on your phone!

Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton Walking Trail

Ambulance Drive

Carrollton, GA 30117

The scenic 1.5-mile walking trail is located along Ambulance Drive, across from the Clinic Avenue Parking Deck at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. It is open to the public during daylight hours.

Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica Walking Trail

601 Dallas Highway

Villa Rica, GA 30180

Daylight walking trail located at TMC in Villa Rica.

Optimis Park

Robert Hendrix Drive

Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.834.8522

This track is in a loop and is approximately half a mile.

Fullerville Trailhead

513 Rockmart Road

Villa Rica, GA 30180

The Fullerville Trailhead is now open to the public. It is located behind the historic Fullerville Jail. This trailhead is the start of what will eventually be a public paved pedestrian and bike trail around the city of Villa Rica.

Gold Dust Park

646 Industrial Boulevard

Villa Rica, GA 30180

This park has walking trails, picnic pavilions, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor racket ball, baseball fields, gym and a senior center.

Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park

1881 Stockmar Road

Villa Rica, GA 30180

Pine Mountain is home to a 4,800 square foot museum. The Pine Mountain Gold Museum preserves Villa Rica’s rich history of over a hundred years in the gold mining industry. There is a 50-seat theater onsite that features a documentary about the history of the Villa Rica mines. There is over 3 miles of self-guided walking trails with interpretive signage. Children will love the live farm animals and the gemstone panning area! A covered picnic pavilion and picnic tables are available in shaded areas.

Learn more: www.pinemountaingoldmuseum.com

McIntosh Reserve Park

1046 W McIntosh Circle

Whitesburg, GA 30185 • 770.830.5879

McIntosh Reserve Park is 527 acres packed with history, trails, a splash water park, pavilions and sweeping frontage on the Chattahoochee River. The park is a favorite of hikers and equestrian riders. McIntosh Reserve Park is open year round except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Years Day. Park office hours are 8 am until 5 pm daily. Park hours are 8 am until 8 pm (Summer) and 8 am until 7 pm (Winter).

Learn more: www.carrollcountyga.com

Roop House Walking Trail

140 South Old Hwy 27

Roopville, GA 30170 • 770.854.6480

This is an unpaved trail located behind the Roop House

Senior Hall Walking Track

103 Barr Ave.

Bowdon, GA 30108 • 770.258.8988

This walking track loops around the senior center, and is approximately 0.25 miles.

Bowdon Methodist Church Trail

302 S Wedowee St.

Bowdon, GA 30117 • 770.258.2348

This trail is located behind the church and features a portion of unpaved and paved track.

Temple Recreation Track

240 Rome Street

Temple, GA 30179

This track is located in front of the recreation center and features 1.5 miles of paved and unpaved track.