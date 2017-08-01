Sweetwater Creek State Park

1750 Mount Vernon Road

Lithia Springs, GA 30122 • 770.732.5871

Sweetwater Creek State Park is a peaceful tract of wilderness only minutes from downtown Atlanta. A wooded trail follows the stream to the ruins of the New Manchester Manufacturing Company, a textile mill burned during the Civil War. Beyond the mill, the trail climbs rocky bluffs to provide views of the beautiful rapids below. Additional trails wind through fields and forest, showcasing ferns, magnolias, wild azaleas and hardwoods. Park rangers lead informative hikes to these areas throughout the year. The 215-acre George Sparks Reservoir is popular with anglers and provides a pretty setting for feeding ducks and picnicking.

Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek

Candlelight Hike to the Mill (Sweetwater Creek State Park)

1750 Mount Vernon Road

Lithia Springs, GA 30122 • 770.732.5871

Candlelight Hike is a mile long guided night hike, candle lanterns are provided. This moderately difficult hike runs alongside the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek, down to the Civil War era textile mill ruins of New Manchester.

Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/info/188145

Clinton Nature Preserve

8720 Ephesus Church Road - one mile west of Post Road

Villa Rica, GA 30180 • 770.920.7129

Clinton Nature Preserve is a 200-acre park that was donated to Douglas County by Ms. Annie Mae Clinton. When donated, she required that the park remained in its natural state as much as possible. There is a half-mile walking trail encircling the Junior League ADA accessible playground. The park has open exploration areas and nature trails.

Learn more: www.celebratedouglascounty.com

Deer Lick Park

2105 Mack Road

Douglasville, GA 30135 • 770.489.3916

Deer Lick Park is located on 66 acres on Mack Road north of Fairburn Road. The park hosts a 3 acres fishing lake with a pier. There are walking trails, a playground, picnic areas, and group shelters that can be reserved for events.

Learn more: www.celebratedouglascounty.com

Hunter Memorial Park

8830 Gurley Road

Douglasville, GA 30134 • 770.920.3007

Hunter Park is headquarters for the Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department. This 83 acre park has 1.5 miles of sidewalks for walking and jogging. There is a 5 acre lake surrounded by a walking track and picnic areas. In addition, the park features a 16,000 square foot community center and a covered playground. Hunter Park is host to many recreational events, sports activities and festivals.

Learn more: www.ci.douglasville.ga.us/362/Hunter-Memorial-Park

Boundary Waters Aquatic Center ( Douglas County Segment of the Chattahoochee Hill Country Regional Greenway Trail)

5000 Highway 92/166

Douglasville, GA 30135 • 770.489.2175

Douglas County Segment of the Chattahoochee Hill Country Regional Greenway Trail: This paved 3/4 mile stretch connects to the current “natural” trail segment of Boundary Waters, once completed it will connect with Carroll, Coweta, Fulton, and the City of Chattahoochee Hills to complete a 98 mile greenway corridor. At Boundary Waters there are 12+ miles of multi-use trails for running, hiking, equestrian and mountain biking. The park hosts a multitude of scheduled and passive recreational activities for children and adults. There is a a 10 acred fishing pond, 2 swimming pools and a 18 hole Disc Golf Course.

Learn more: www.celebratedouglascounty.com

Arbor Place Mall Walkers

6700 Douglas Blvd

Douglasville, GA 30135

Mall Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6pm

Mall Walking Hours: Monday to Sunday: 7am

Downtown Douglasville Historic Area Walking Trail

Douglasville, GA 30134

Visitors enjoy walking the streets of downtown Douglasville with a variety of stores, merchants and restaurants. This Main Street city's downtown blocks are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.