Car Seat Safety Check
Oct. 25, 2017
The Child Safety Seat Inspection Station will offer instruction at the Douglas County Transportation Center located at 8800 Dorris Road, near the Douglas County Courthouse.
During the inspection, the station instructor spends one-on-one time with a parent or caregiver to provide education on proper car seat use, as well as hands-on help for car seat installations. Appointments are required and usually scheduled in 45-minute time slots.
Reduced cost car seats are also available through the program. To qualify for the car seat distribution program, all applicants must be residents of Douglas County and provide proof that they are receiving assistance, such as WIC, Medicaid, or PeachCare. Please call 770.949.5155 for more details and to schedule an appointment. Applicants must participate in CSSIS education (outlined above) to be eligible for a reduced-cost car seat. If the applicant is not a resident of Douglas County, he or she may call and receive information on programs available in his or her county of residence.
Due to staffing limitations, this program cannot provide on-call or on-demand services. Please plan accordingly and schedule an appointment within two months of due date if you require assistance.
For information, you may contact the Douglas Public Health Center, located at 6770 Selman Drive, by phone at 770.949.5155. Please note that staff is in and out of the office throughout the day and you may leave a message. You can also book an appointment online at safekidsdouglascounty.org.
