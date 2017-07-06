Calling Aspiring Actors – Meet Korey Brown
Interested in the Performing Arts? Uncorked on Main is where you want to be on Friday, July 7 at 7pm
WHAT TO EXPECT | Learn about becoming an actor AND about job opportunities in the entertainment industry. You’ll get a sneak peek at local talent, fellowship with likeminded guests and have fun learning from guest speaker and Douglasville’s own, Korey Brown.
In conjunction with Words in Motion Acting Studio and Uncorked on Main, the Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition is supporting the efforts of this young man. After two years of rigorous training, Korey graduated from New York’s prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) in April. He recently accepted an invitation to return to AADA and join the Company for the 2017-2018 school year.
The cost is $10 per guest, and everyone is invited to attend. All proceeds go toward Korey Brown’s tuition.
Career Path for Actors is brought to you by Words in Motion Acting Studio
Words in Motion Acting Studio
210A W. Montgomery Street
Villa Rica, Georgia 30180
678.787.5441
Leave a Reply