Calling Aspiring Actors – Meet Korey Brown

WHAT TO EXPECT | Learn about becoming an actor AND about job opportunities in the entertainment industry. You’ll get a sneak peek at local talent, fellowship with likeminded guests and have fun learning from guest speaker and Douglasville’s own, Korey Brown.

In conjunction with Words in Motion Acting Studio and Uncorked on Main, the Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition is supporting the efforts of this young man. After two years of rigorous training, Korey graduated from New York’s prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) in April. He recently accepted an invitation to return to AADA and join the Company for the 2017-2018 school year.