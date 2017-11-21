Buy Local, Win Big – Win $1,500 this Holiday Season

Buy Local, Win Big - Keep the Holiday Cheer Here and Win $1,500 this Holiday Season

Looking to do something to support the local economy that is simple and fun while helping Douglas County’s future? It’s easy – play Buy Local – Win Big presented by Bank of the Ozarks and keep the holiday cheer HERE this winter! The Douglas County Chamber, Main Street Douglasville, Douglas County Economic Development Authority and Main Street Villa Rica are partnering to “challenge” the community to BUY LOCAL November 25th through December 13th and in return, participants can win $1,000. This program is also presented by media partners; Chapel Hill News and Views and Villa Rica News and Views.

“We have looked at 2017 as the year of collaboration, said Main Street Douglasville Manger April McKown. This is yet another opportunity to partner with local groups to promote the ‘shop local mentality’ in our community. The Main Street Douglasville Program strives to promote downtown businesses and draw attention to our growing downtown. Collaborating with other community partners is the perfect way to further support our mission.”

Here’s how you can participate. First, shop at any business in Douglas County or Downtown Villa Rica. There is no minimum purchase requirement. Next, turn in your original receipt at any of the following locations; Douglas County Chamber located at 6658 Church Street in Douglasville, Douglas County Courthouse located at 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville, or the Main Street Villa Rica Office located at 106 Temple Street in Villa Rica between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. There is no cap to the number of receipts you can turn in. Finally, watch the Douglas County Chamber Facebook page for the drawing on December 14th at 4 p.m. to see if your receipt is drawn. The winning participant will receive $1,000 and the participating business will receive $500.

“The Chamber believes in the importance of keeping tax dollars local so we are excited to offer Buy Local – Win Big during the holiday season,” Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Kali Boatright stated. “Nearly 80% of our Chamber members are small businesses of ten employees or less, and it is so important to support these businesses in our community. We hope many residents will participate!”

For more information on Buy Local – Win Big, contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022, or print entry form at www.douglascountygeorgia.com.