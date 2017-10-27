Business Leaders “Rule” during Principal 4 A Day

Business Leaders “Rule the School” During Principal 4 A Day

October 19 was quite different for Douglas County School System and Brighten Academy students. Schools across the county participated in Principal 4 A Day and each guest “principal” observed their day to day routine. This program is a partnership between the Douglas County Chamber, Douglas County School System and Brighten Academy.

Principal 4 a Day is a program adopted by the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County Chamber in 2011. Each school principal is paired with a local member of the business community who experiences a typical day in the principal’s shoes. This program allows guest principals to be exposed to the many exciting programs offered in the schools, as well as gaining first-hand insight into the challenges that each school faces on a daily basis.

Participants experienced how hands on and involved the principals are in their school. Chamber Board Member and Georgia Power Area Manager, Nadia Faucette commented, “this was a great opportunity to see the unique challenges and amazing rewards that leaders in education are faced with daily. Ms. French at Mason Creek Elementary is a true example of how solid leadership and true passion for education leads to the foundation of a high achieving school.”

Stephanie Johnston from Central Baptist Church visited Dorsett Shoals Elementary School and praised principal Algarin by saying, “Mrs. Algarin is an outstanding principal and it is demonstrated by the staff and by how much her students admire her. I am so glad that I signed up for this program and am truly thankful for the wonderful experience it provided.”

While this program is for members of the business community, other members of the Douglas County community will have the opportunity to participate in “Teacher 4 a Day” on March 27, 2018.

For more information on Principal 4 A Day or Teacher 4 A Day, visit the Chamber website at www.douglascountygeorgia.com. For information about the Douglas County School System visit www.douglas.k12.ga.us. For information about Brighten Academy visit www.brightenacademy.com.