Bud’s Benz repairs car shipped from Ireland

International customers seek expertise at Bud's Benz

By Chuck Palmer

Bud's Benz has been in business since 1977, specializing in mechanical work on Mercedes, BMW, Mini Coopers, and Smart Cars. They also do upholstery and restoration work on Mercedes. In addition to that, they have a mail order parts business that focuses on components for the older Mercedes SLs from the 1950s through the 1980s.

"We ship parts all over the world. We also have customers who send their engines, interiors, other components to us for restoration," said owner David Latham. Bud's Benz was originally owned by Bud Johnson, who passed away in 1997. Latham and his wife purchased the business the following year. "Locally, we are known as the place to have your newer Mercedes or BMW serviced or repaired, but customers in other parts of the world know us as the place for parts and restoration work on older Mercedes," added Latham.

The fifteen member team at Bud's Benz recently received an interior from a customer in Ireland to be restored. They took each part individually and repaired and upholstered them. The restored interior was then prepared for shipment back to Europe. They also restored a 1971 Mercedes SL engine that arrived from France. Latham is clearly proud of the work Bud's Benz does for local and international customers.

For more information about Bud's Benz visit them online at budsbenz.com or they can be reached at 770.942.8444. Their address is 7773 W. Strickland Street, Douglasville .