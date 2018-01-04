Bring One For The Chipper Day to be held in Douglasville

Bring One for the Chipper Christmas Tree Recycling

Saturday January 6th, 2018 has been declared "Bring One For The Chipper Day" in Douglasville.

Mayor Rochelle Robinson made the presentation to Keep Douglasville Beautiful Executive Director Chan Weeks at a recent Council meeting.

For more information about "Bring One For The Chipper Day", check out the KDB Facebook event page, call 770-920-3005, or email info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org.

Bring One for the Chipper, the state’s annual Christmas tree recycling program, invites Georgia residents to bring their trees to local drop-off centers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 9AM-2PM. Tree seedlings provided by the Georgia Forestry Commission will be given out to individuals who drop off their tree on January 6. Trees may be dropped off starting December 26, 2017 in the Home Depot parking lot.