Bright Star UMC : Beacon of Light for the Community

Bright Star United Methodist Church Continues to be a Beacon of Light for the Community

Bright Star United Methodist Church senior pastor Dr. Edwin Jones, church members, and Chamber representatives gathered and held a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, October 25th. Bright Star UMC is located at 3715 Bright Star Road in Douglasville.

For over 100 years, Bright Star UMC has served the Douglas County community as a beacon of light so that they can bring people to Jesus Christ, create disciples, share and develop spiritual gifts, and a life that magnifies God. They offer two services on Sundays; Generations, a contemporary service, at 9:30 a.m. and a Traditional Service at 11:30 a.m. Bright Star provides educational opportunities for children, youth, and young adults to develop their artistic and creative abilities with events such as the annual Holiday Bazaar, Kids Day Out and Sunday Night Live.

Jones commented, “I am delighted that our church has become a member of the Chamber and we want the community to know that we are here to serve them, everyone is welcome!”

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, welcomed Pastor Edwin, “we appreciate Bright Star being a member of the DC Chamber and your involvement in the community. We look forward to supporting and promoting Bright Star as your congregation continues to serve the citizens of Douglas County.”

For more information about Bright Star UMC, contact the church office at 770.942.2555, or visit their website at www.brightstarumc.org. Follow Bright Star UMC on Facebook at Bright Star United Methodist Church and on Twitter @brightstarumc.