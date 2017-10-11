Bolte Wireless, LLC Now Serving Douglas County

Bolte Wireless, LLC director of sales and business development, Aaron Phillips, and Chamber representatives celebrated their new Chamber membership by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on August 30th. Started in 2015, Bolte is part of a larger telecommunications consultancy that has been serving large and mid-sized companies around the U.S. since 2005. Based in Villa Rica, Bolte is focused on helping clients by alleviating the stress of managing corporate wireless accounts.

Bolte Wireless is a communications auditor specializing in reducing business and government customers spending across all mobile workforce platforms including voice, text, date and more. They are a

T-Mobile business partner offering wireless solutions on the nation's newest and fastest LTE network. With a consultative approach, Bolte strives to demonstrate how T-Mobile can reduce telecommunication costs while also improving the user’s overall wireless experience.

Phillips commented, “I am very excited to be a part of the Douglas County Chamber, Villa Rica and west Georgia, and the amazing business community here. The Chamber has proven to be a valuable resource for connecting, networking, and opportunity.”

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, congratulated Aaron, “we are excited you chose Douglas County for your business and we look forward to supporting and promoting Bolte Wireless for many years to come!”

For more information about Bolte Wireless, contact Aaron at 404.218.8197, or visit the website at www.boltewireless.com.