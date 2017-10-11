Blu Rose Bistro opens on Broad Street

Blu Rose blooms on Broad Street

By Chuck Palmer

A blue rose is quite rare in nature. They, in fact, only appear with the assistance of a little human creativity. Their rarity and beauty have led them to be associated with love, art, the imagination, and the unattainable. Thus was the inspiration for the name of a unique new restaurant in Douglasville, the Blu Rose Art Bistro.

Owner Michelle Spence-Jones saw an opportunity to bring a unique dining and entertainment experience to the already vibrant historic downtown of Douglasville. “The city has already become an attraction because of the great restaurants in the area. However our team felt the community really needed more to engage visitors and residents directly to do more while they were downtown.” Douglasville does have an eclectic variety of trendy restaurants in the Historic Downtown area and some offer music as well as dining. The Blu Rose Art Bistro strives to offer customers the chance for a great dining experience and hands on creative experiences in an upscale, but inviting family-friendly atmosphere.

To that end, the Blu Rose offers a setting that is rich with local art. There is a gallery space in the main part of the bistro that will feature new exhibitions about every six weeks. The space will showcase five featured artists as well as collaborations with local schools and organizations. Diners are surrounded by local art. “Our bistro is filled with art, from our gallery space to our custom crafted bar and decoupaged tables. We also have Bloom Art and Gifts, a gift shop where works from various local artists will be for sale and customers can shop for handmade wares all the time rather than just during the arts and crafts festival season,” shared Ms. Spence-Jones.

Beyond that, customers can come to the Blu Rose to create their own art. Artistic Director, Maretta Pettigrew designs and schedules sip and paint nights, painting classes, pottery classes, mini and me classes where parents can create a work of art together with their children, as well as a variety of special events and workshops throughout the year. “There's something going on nearly every week, and our goal is to create a program that has something for all ages and all levels of artistic experience from beginner to expert.”

It’s not just about the art. The Blu Rose Art Bistro is excited about their menu. “Our goal is to provide ongoing seasonal specials to keep things fresh and new. International Chef Udo Belew has designed a menu that explores your palate and Chef Carlton Ferguson provides his Chi-Town flavor to enhance the experience. Specializing in farm fresh ingredients that provide a healthier alternative to fried or heavy foods.” Reviews highlighting the savory tomato basil soup, specialty salads, bacon-gouda-pear-panini with fig jam, mushroom pesto flatbread, homemade signature cobblers, and the blueberry lemonade have been enthusiastic.

The wine bar, featuring wines from Georgia vineyards and a selection of local brews, rounds out the dining and cultural experience available at the Blu Rose Art Bistro. Spence-Jones relates, “Our mission is to provide a creative space for artists to connect, collaborate, and exhibit their works. Our goal is to create a cultural destination in the heart of historic downtown Douglasville that promotes great food, great music and the arts for the entire family.”

The Blu Rose Art Bistro is located at 6774 West Broad Street. The phone number is 678.909.2133. You can learn more about them on Facebook at BluRoseArt.