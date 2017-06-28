Blatt Eye Center
Meet Douglas County’s Preeminent Ophthalmologist Dr. Blatt Senior, Adult & Pediatric Eye Care
Award Winning M.D. We Care About Your Eye Care
Dr. Blatt combines experience, excellence and compassion as well as being the preeminent eye cataract surgeon in Douglas County for 36 years. He is fellowship trained in cornea and refractive surgery by an internationally-famous cornea surgeon and has taught at two major university hospitals. He has performed many thousands of successful eye surgeries.
He diagnoses and treats cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, dry eye, cornea problems, macular degeneration, infection, vitreous floaters and many different types of eye emergencies, injuries, as well as routine eye care. Advanced fellowship training and state-of-theart technology are used to restore and maintain your good vision. “Our goal is to deliver an unsurpassed level of personal and custom care before, during and after your visits and procedures.”
Dr. Blatt is the founder of Blatt Eye Center and a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist (Eye M.D.), as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine. He also is a member of other medical and surgical societies, including American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Cornea Society and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Blatt is also a WellStar-affiliated physician. He has successfully performed many thousands of cataract surgeries and provided eye care for over 36 years. He is dedicated to improving eye health and saving peoples’ vision.
Before medical school, Dr. Blatt graduated with honors in mathematics. He then taught high school science and mathematics while studying for his Master’s Degree in Microbiology.
Dr. Blatt received his Medical Degree from Temple University in Philadelphia and then performed residency training in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, followed by a three-year-ophthalmology residency at Thomas Jefferson University/Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Next, he traveled to snowy Rochester for a Cornea Fellowship with James V. Aquavella, M.D. (who was America’s first cornea- trained specialist and is a world-renowed surgeon).
After this, Dr. Blatt was a Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital, where he taught medical students while in private practice. Eventually, the snow became too much for him and his growing family. He moved his practice to sunny Georgia, where he was on the clinical teaching staff of Emory University and the Veteran’s Administration Hospital. Dr. Blatt also graduated with a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Georgia State University College of Law.
His interests primarily center on his family, but he also finds time for art, drawing, animation and martial arts.
Blatt Eye Center welcomes all new and current patients. Please call 770.949.3885 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT and speak with a member of their knowledgeable and friendly team. Most major medical and vision insurance plans are accepted, as well as self-pay. The Blatt Eye Center team welcomes you to visit them.
For more information:
www.blatteye.com
Douglasville
6001 Professional Pkwy., Suite 2000
770.949.3885
Office Hours: Monday - Friday
8:30am to 5:30pm
“Se habla español.” “Français parlé.”
