Dr. Blatt combines experience, excellence and compassion as well as being the preeminent eye cataract surgeon in Douglas County for 36 years. He is fellowship trained in cornea and refractive surgery by an internationally-famous cornea surgeon and has taught at two major university hospitals. He has performed many thousands of successful eye surgeries.

He diagnoses and treats cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, dry eye, cornea problems, macular degeneration, infection, vitreous floaters and many different types of eye emergencies, injuries, as well as routine eye care. Advanced fellowship training and state-of-theart technology are used to restore and maintain your good vision. “Our goal is to deliver an unsurpassed level of personal and custom care before, during and after your visits and procedures.”

Dr. Blatt is the founder of Blatt Eye Center and a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist (Eye M.D.), as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine. He also is a member of other medical and surgical societies, including American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Cornea Society and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Blatt is also a WellStar-affiliated physician. He has successfully performed many thousands of cataract surgeries and provided eye care for over 36 years. He is dedicated to improving eye health and saving peoples’ vision.

Before medical school, Dr. Blatt graduated with honors in mathematics. He then taught high school science and mathematics while studying for his Master’s Degree in Microbiology.