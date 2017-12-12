Bigfoot sighted in North Georgia mountains

In early December my son and I took a trip to Cherry Log, Georgia, which is about eight miles south of Blue Ridge. Our mission was to see Bigfoot, the legendary creature. We knew exactly where to look, because we had spotted Expedition: Bigfoot! on our last trip to the mountains, and planned our return trip.

Expedition: Bigfoot! opened in 2016 and has 4,000 square feet of Bigfoot artifacts, life sized exhibits, photos, sketches, large up to date sighting maps, and the world's only Bigfoot Research and Tech Vehicle on display. "Sasquatch Theater" was showing a film about the legend of Boggy Creek on the day we came. And, of course, there was a life-size Sasquatch. Visitors are welcome to take pictures throughout the museum.

The staff was very friendly and helpful. When we entered, the attendant asked where we were from, and she mentioned that the area near Villa Rica was fairly active for Bigfoot sightings. However, on the wall map which has markers for the sightings in Georgia and Florida, I didn't see any right here. There were many sightings in Georgia, including several sightings in Paulding County.

We spent about 30 minutes there, but if one wanted to become totally immersed in all of the content, it would be easy to spend a couple of hours.

The gift shop must have about every possible Bigfoot item ever made, and is worth a trip in and of itself. We left with a couple of coffee mugs, and a Bigfoot action figure, but we already want to go back and bring back some more items that caught our eyes.

Expedition Bigfoot! is located at 1934 Highway 515 South in Cherry Log, Georgia. If you can find I-575, just take it, and it turns into 515. It's between Ellijay and Blue Ridge, and takes a little more than an hour and a half to get there.

Admission price is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 4 are free, and active duty military are free with an ID. The museum is open from 10am to 5pm. During the winter it is open Friday through Monday.

For more information, you may visit their website at expeditionbigfoot.mdom.mobi, or their Facebook page at 1ExpeditionBigfoot. You may also call them at 706.946.2601