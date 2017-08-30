Benton House Douglasville Celebrates Partnership with Aegis Therapies

Benton House of Douglasville Community Relations Director, Alicia Westbrooks, Aegis Therapies Outpatient Director of Rehab, Chris Culbreth, celebrated their new partnership by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on May 11th. Benton House of Douglasville is located at 4999 Prestley Mill Road in Douglasville.

Benton House of Douglasville Senior Living Community is pleased to announce a partnership with Aegis Therapies. Aegis offers many types of therapy including speech, physical, and occupational therapy. Aegis can help with joint replacement rehabilitation, osteoarthritis, continence management, stroke recovery and balance management. Through their partnership, they will offer services to those who are using Benton House services as well members of the Douglas County community. Benton House Senior Living serves seniors who do not want or need a nursing home, but who are weary of home upkeep, in need of a little personal assistance, or simply desire to have more friends and interactions with others. The single-story style offers a variety of apartment homes and residents bring their own furnishings to make it their own. A full array of services including delicious meals, weekly housekeeping, and a full social event calendar are offered at Benton House. Discreet, dignified personal assistance, if needed, is available and provided by the caring staff.

Chamber Director of Membership and Events, Stacy Garmon, congratulated Alicia, “we are excited about the new partnership with Aegis Therapies and everything that will be offered to residents and the community through this program. We look forward to continuing to support Benton House for many more years!”

For more information about Benton House and services offered, contact Alicia at 770.942.9449 or visit their website at www.bentonhouse.com.