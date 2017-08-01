Bartow County
Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site
813 Indian Mounds Rd., S.W.
Cartersville, GA 30120 • 770.387.3747
Home to several thousand Native Americans from 1000 A.D. to 1550 A.D., this 54-acre site protects six earthen mounds, a plaza, village site, borrow pits and defensive ditch. Etowah Mounds is the most intact Mississippian Culture site in the Southeast. Visitors can follow a nature trail along the Etowah River where they can view a v-shaped fish trap used for catching fish. The trail also highlights how early civilizations used native trees for food and medicine.
Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/EtowahMounds
