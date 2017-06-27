Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates Specialists

For more than 40 years, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) has been caring for patients with digestive issues across metro Atlanta. AGA’s Board Certified specialists are experts in diagnosing and treating both common and complex digestive disorders and liver diseases – including heartburn and acid reflux, constipation and diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, ulcers, and hepatitis. They also provide pain-free removal of hemorrhoids, which can be performed right in the office. In addition, they perform colon cancer screenings which are recommended for everyone beginning at age 50 and younger for those with a family history or other risk factors. Through their Direct Access Program, patients who are due for their screening colonoscopy and are in good health may be able to schedule their procedure directly – without a pre-procedure office visit. Screening colonoscopies and other endoscopic procedures are commonly performed at West Metro Endoscopy Center in Douglasville – right next to AGA’s office. With five physicians and three offices in West Georgia, access to comprehensive GI healthcare has never been easier.

Dr. David Finkelman

For more than 35 years, Dr. Finkelman has been in private practice serving Hiram, Acworth and surrounding communities. A native of Mexico, Dr. Finkelman received his medical degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico City School of Medicine.

He completed an internship at the General Hospital in Mexico City, residency at Sinai Hospital-John Hopkins Hospital and Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, and a fellowship in gastroenterology at the Ochsner Medical Foundation Hospital and Clinic in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Finkelman treats all types of gastrointestinal disorders, and is particularly interested in gastroesophageal reflux and colon cancer. He joined AGA in 2016 and sees patients in Hiram.

Dr. Jay Garten

Dr. Garten has been in practice in the Atlanta area for over 30 years. He received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine, as well as a fellowship in gastroenterology at Emory University affiliated hospitals in Atlanta. Dr. Garten, who joined AGA in 2005, is an active member in many national and local professional organizations and sees patients in the Douglasville and Villa Rica offices.