Archaic Comics & Games opens

Comic lovers and tabletop gamers have a new spot to visit in Douglasville, with the opening of Archaic Comics & Games on Highway 5. The store is located at 3387 Highway 5 in The Shoppes at Hillcrest, a few doors down from Papa Johns.

Douglasville resident Adam Davis launched the business on February 2 to keep a comic and game store in Douglasville for the gamers and collectors of Douglas County and West Georgia.

Archaic Comics & Games carries comics, cards, board and role playing games, figurines and gaming supplies for all ages. Board game nights take place Thursday nights and Magic and Star Wars tournaments on Friday evenings. New comics arrive at the store each Wednesday, and those who are a fan of a particular comics series can sign up for subscriptions so they will not miss an issue. Trade paperbacks are also in stock or can be ordered for those who want to read the entire story at one time. If something is not in stock, most any item can be ordered.

Hours are 11:00am to 7:00pm Wednesday through Sunday. The company's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/archaiccomics is a good source of information about the store and the latest arrivals, or you may call them with questions at 770.485.5897.