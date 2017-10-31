Arbor Place Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving day

Arbor Place Mall will close on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24th.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Patrons should check their local center’s website for more specific information. Click here for a list of CBL properties.