Anything but Ordinary Events & More Opens

Anything but Ordinary Events & More to host open house on August 19.

Anything but Ordinary Events and More has become Douglasville’s newest event hall. They will be hosting an Open House on August 19 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. This will give area residents a chance to view this beautiful space for your next event.

Located in an historic building at 6650 West Broad Street, the space is equipped with a full kitchen, bar and a large area to host events such as business functions, bridal showers and birthday parties, dinner parties, receptions, workshops and other events that require a flexible space.