Anticipating A Taste of Villa Rica

Taste of Villa Rica on October 7th

by Chuck Palmer

A sure sign of autumn being just around the corner is a crowd milling about at The MILL amphitheater in Villa Rica, enjoying great food, music, art, and games on a festive Saturday.

On October 7th, the Villa Rica Lions Club and the Golden City Lions Club are once again hosting A Taste of Villa Rica. The event brings together restaurants, vendors, local performers, and hundreds of participants for a day of fun, food, community spirit, and helping an important cause.

Proceeds from the event will help the Lions Clubs of Villa Rica continue to provide assistance for the visually impaired by working with the Rapha Clinic, Community in Schools, READ Programs, Vision Rehabilitation Services, Free Eye Exams and Glasses, Georgia Camp for the Blind, Leader Dogs, Georgia Lions Lighthouse as well as local special projects to support the community. The Lions Clubs work with the local school system in locating students who qualify to attend the Georgia Camp for the Blind at no cost to the student’s family. The cost for all these services may approach $10,000 in any given year.

A Taste of Villa Rica will take place on October 7, 2017 from 10am until 3pm at The MILL amphitheater rain or shine. For more information and a look at previous events, visit ATasteofVillaRica on Facebook.