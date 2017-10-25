Annual Thrill At The Mill

October 25, 2017

The Annual Thrill At The Mill is a family friendly festival hosted on the last Saturday in October at the MILL Amphitheatre in Downtown Villa Rica.

The one day event features a pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, bounce houses, carnival games, booth contest, scarecrow contest, train rides Trick-or-Treating and much more!

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017
Time: 10am - 2pm
Admission: Free | There is a charge for some games and carnival rides

For more information you can email: mainstreet@villarica.org or call 678.840.1441

