Angie Henry, Realtor – The Realty Group

Angie Henry grew up in this area. Douglas County is her home and she is connected to the place and the people of West Georgia. Her familiarity with Douglas, Paulding, Carroll, and Haralson Counties has proven to be one of many assets in her career as a Realtor.

“I started my real estate career in 2003. I love meeting and helping people and each transaction is a new adventure,” shared Ms. Henry. It is that long term experience, enthusiasm, and care for clients that are hallmarks of her efforts as a Realtor. Whether clients are selling their home and moving on to the next step of their lives, or finding the home of their dreams, Angie believes that her role is to be there and available for them every step of the way.

Ms. Henry believes that the variety and depth of her experience and dedication are assets for each client. “Over the past several years I have worked with both buyers and sellers from all over the world and have gained invaluable experience that I use every day in my efforts for clients. I’ve been with The Realty Group for two years and am confident that our professionalism, my strong negotiation skills, and being accessible for my clients are all assets that will make the real estate process as smooth and easy as possible.”

Angie Henry is also proud to have raised her family in her hometown. Married for 28 years, she has two grown daughters who are in their early twenties. She’s also very involved in her church, Heritage Baptist Church, and belongs to a group called Noggin Knitters, a group that makes warm hats for childhood cancer patients, veterans at the VA Hospital, and others in need. It's clear that her love of helping people isn't just a career choice.

If you would like to contact Angie, she can be reached at 770.789.9228.