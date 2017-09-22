Anchor Heating & Air Conditioning Donates to School Music Program

Anchor Heating & Air Conditioning Co. representatives Lesia Vick, Jordan Buchanan, and Allen Davis presented a check today to Ms. Mary Moore to benefit Eastside Elementary School's music program.

Eastside Elementary School was recently awarded a SupportMusic Merit Award for its exemplary music program.

Anchor management and employees wanted to recognize and congratulate the school, teachers and students for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making their program one of excellence.

Anchor Heating & Air Conditioning is located in Douglasville and has been serving the area since 1971. For more information, you may visit their website at www.anchorac.com.