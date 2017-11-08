Amy McCoy Broker/Realtor – My Hometown Realty Group

Amy McCoy is the owner/broker of My Hometown Realty Group, where she is an active member of the West Georgia Board of Realtors. Amy is not only a real estate agent, but an activist for Cultural Diversity and Fair Housing. She orchestrated the development of a Cultural Diversity Team to bring awareness to fair housing issues within Douglas County.

Her “Purple Hair, just don’t care” attitude sets her apart from the norm and has earned her the respect of being an individual that cares about real estate, her clients and the West Georgia Board of Realtors. She encourages all Realtors to join the Board and be a participant in their communities. Her commitment to every client resonates with her peers, whether it is luxury home sales or low to moderate income housing, to help those in need as well as taking on redlining / appraisal issues faced in once blighted areas.

Amy's efforts have been recognized by the Georgia Association of Realtors and she will now be the State Chairman for the Cultural Diversity / Equal Opportunity Committee and will also be the incoming President-Elect for the West GA Board of Realtors for 2018. “I am committed to emphasizing the worth of hiring a Realtor. Our goal is to educate the public and to uphold ethical practices so that our clients save time and money.

I am committed to seeing that everyone has a chance at responsible home ownership and investing.” – Amy McCoy If you would like to contact Ms. McCoy, she can be reached at My Hometown Realty Group which is located at 7058 South Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs. Her phone numbers are 770.941.0881 or 404.933.8842 and website is myhometownatl.com.