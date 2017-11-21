Ambu-Stat EMS Celebrates New Office Space

Ambu-Stat executive manager, Rita Ortiz, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their recent relocation of their business by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on November 15th. Ambu-Stat EMS is now located at 1000 Shadix Industrial Way in Douglasville.

Ambu-Stat provides non-emergency ambulance service 24 hours, seven days a week. Their ambulances are staffed by at least two emergency medical technicians licensed by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Ambu-Stat is dedicated to treating each client as if they were part of their family. The dedicated and experienced EMTs are committed to transporting clients safely and expediently to dialysis centers, hospitals, nursing facilities, medical centers, or any other clinic. Ambu-Stat handles the billing for clients to ensure quick payments and as little stress as possible.

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, congratulated Rita, “ Your new facility is beautiful! We appreciate your longtime Chamber membership and we look forward to supporting and promoting Ambu-Stat for many years to come as you continue to serve the community.”

For more information about Ambu-Stat EMS, contact Rita at 770.489.2545, or visit their website at www.ambu-stat.com. Follow Ambu-Stat on Facebook at Ambu-Stat Ambulance Service.