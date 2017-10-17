Altered Realities: A Photography Exhibition

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County presents an unusual photography exhibit showcasing three southeastern artists who use their images to depict a world beyond what the camera lens shoots. The show is called “Altered Realities”. Using unique printing or processing techniques, editing, overlays, and assemblage, photographers David Diodate, Emma Elaine and Lola Scott explore interpret the past and perceptions inside the mind. This intimate exhibit showcases over 40 original photographs, a video installation and limited-edition miniature prints. The opening reception for Altered Realities will be held on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 from 6 PM – 8 PM. Please join us for drinks and light refreshments sponsored by the Douglas County Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). The show will be on display from October 16th until November 15th during regular business hours, 9 AM – 5 PM, Monday- Friday. Gallery admission, tours, and receptions are free. If you’re interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment (770.949.2787), but no appointment is necessary for casual drop-in viewings.

The three regional photographers are all from the Georgia-Alabama area. David Diodate often works with themes of the rural South in his often moody and sometimes ghostly imagery. Lake Martin, AL (memory house) is a black-and-white photograph glazed in resin depicting an old southern farmhouse with tree tops creeping from the foundation like roots. Impressions of southern history and possibly a curious past permeate this image and leave the viewer wondering what the story is behind this place. In Emma Elaine’s elegant monochrome Self Portrait, a mysterious dark-haired woman peers out from behind evergreen needles like a nature spirit watching over the forest. Elaine’s photography blends two or more photographs using historical processes like albumen, cyanotype or platinum printing to create images that explore the link between emotion, memory and identity. Alternate Realities is Lola Scott’s debut show for her series “Neo-Psychedelia”, a collection of photographs “Inspired by the art and music of the 1960’s-70’s Psychedelic Era, photographer Lola Scott visually explores elements of the metaphysical and the reemergence of hippie counterculture… Neo Psychedelia employs the use of in-camera effects and digital manipulation to depict scenes that appear dreamy and surreal on the surface… Themes of consciousness and connectedness are present throughout the series tying together a web of intertwining realities.” Neon colors and multiple exposures shine throughout Scott’s series, creating an ecstatic and dizzying effect. She will also be screening a “video poem” from the series called Natural Magic and loose leaf mini-prints of her photos will also be on sale for $20 each. You can see more of all of the artists’ work at www.diodatestudio.com, www.silvermagnoliacreative.com, and www.lolascottart.com

The Douglas County Charter Chapter of the ABWA was chartered in 1986 as part of the National organization. The National organization was formed as a non-profit organization in 1949 and now represents over 70,000 members throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The mission of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at O'Charley's in Douglasville, 9320 The Landing Drive, Douglasville, Georgia 30135. To learn more about ABWA, visit www.abwadc.org