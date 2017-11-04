All Pro Dads Day begins Douglasville Chapter

Director of Local Outreach at Crossroads Church, Lou Martinez said, "I am so excited and look forward to seeing how God brings the fathers or male role models back into the family. I know it will be a huge thing in the lives of the kids."

The message will inspire you to embrace who you are, give you tenderness of heart, and boldness of character as a dad and husband. The group will help you, and all of the group members, by providing guidance and practical tips in raising your kids in a life-giving way. It will also provide a support system of other men who want to be better fathers, husbands and role models for children.

Meetings are on the first Saturday of each month from 9:00am - 10:30am. A light breakfast is provided, followed by a group discussion and bonding session with the child and dads. An activity takes place after that.

Statistics show that when a dad is not actively involved in his child's life, the child will be twice as likely to drop out of school, 54% more likely to be poorer than their parents, seven times more likely to experience a teenage pregnancy, and more likely to be incarcerated.

All Pro Dads Day is held locally at Crossroads Church, located at 5960 Stewart Parkway, just down the street from the Douglasville Post Office. For more information, you may contact Lou Martinez at 678.370.0555 extension 1060.