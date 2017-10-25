Airbrush Workshop with Don Hall at Uncorked

WHEN YOU HEAR THE WORD "AIRBRUSH", you may automatically think of application on t-shirts, motorcycles and the like, BUT THINK AGAIN…

The Villa Rica Arts Coalition invites aspiring and seasoned artists... to participate in an Introduction to Airbrush Workshop by Don Hall on Thursday, November 9, from 7pm – 9pm at Uncorked on Main (129 Main Street).

In the class, you’ll learn how to properly use an airbrush for fine art, craft and decorating. Discussions will include necessary equipment and materials and provide each participant with the hands-on opportunity to produce 3 dimensional art using airbrush techniques. The registration fee is $25, and you can pay through PayPal on our website at artsinvillarica.org. All materials are provided. Painting clothes are recommended. Participants take home their works of art.

Grab dinner and drinks at Uncorked on Main’s restaurant prior to 7pm, then make your way to the community room for the class. This two-hour class is limited to 10 participants, so register today!

About the Artist...

Donald Hall is an accomplished airbrush artist and art educator. He began airbrushing while studying painting at Frostburg State University. After graduating in 1992 he left Maryland and began his airbrushing career in Florida. He worked in several different manufacturing environments creating art for theme parks, carnival and game applications, as well as custom vehicle painting. During these years he also developed his photorealist style of painting. He has been selected for recognition in many group shows in Georgia, Florida and Maryland. His work is in private collections, and he has completed murals in several locations in Florida.

Donald began teaching at Daytona Beach Community College with airbrushing and other studio art courses. From there, he taught Drawing and Airbrushing for the Flagler County Schools in Florida and most recently for the Paulding County Schools where he was recognized as “New Teacher of the Year” in 2007.

These days, Donald operates the Airwerx Studio, his airbrush studio in Villa Rica, where he continues his painting and custom art. He also serves as a board member for the Villa Rica Arts Coalition.

Visit his website at www.airwerxart.com. Need questions answered? Email airwerxart@gmail.com.

Register by emailing: artsinvillarica @gmail.com