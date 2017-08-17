‘Achy, Breaky Heart’ Superstar, Billy Ray Cyrus coming to Bremen

Internationally known singer, songwriter, entertainer, actor and philanthropist, Billy Ray Cyrus will perform on the Mill Town Music Hall stage on Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 pm EST. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 am. Cyrus has sold millions of albums. He has charted 35 singles, 16 of which are Top 40 hits. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

Cyrus was born in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Ron Cyrus, Billy Ray’s father, was a Kentucky State Legislator and part of a southern gospel quartet. Cyrus’ mother and grandparents were also musicians and the family participated regularly in jam sessions. After leaving college, he started a band that did not work out. He moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, and when that did not work he moved to West Virginia. On his days off he would drive to Nashville to break into the industry. In 1990, signed on with a recording company and released his debut album, Some Gave All. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard album charts, where it stayed for 17 consecutive weeks. The executive producer that signed and befriended Billy Ray Cyrus was West Georgia’s own, Harold Shedd.

Throughout the early 90s, a string of hits came from that album including, Achy Breaky Heart, Could’ve Been Me, Where’m Gonna Live When I Get Home, She’s Not Cryin and the title track Some Gave All. In 2001 Cyrus started acting with his first role in Mulholland Drive. He soon was in a lead role in the television series Doc, and eventually stared as his daughter’s farther and manager in the Disney series Hannah Montana. While acting was something he sought after for, his commitment was to singing and songwriting. He wrote the smash song in 2006 Ready, Set, Don’t Godedicated to Miley’s move to California and in that same year in between acting roles he released his next album, Wanna Be Your Joe which rose high on the charts. His most recent album release, Thin Line came out in 2016.

Tickets for Billy Ray Cyrus are $68 for Premium Reserved seats and $63 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

