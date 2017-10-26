7241 Cantrell Road
Executive home on 12 acres with finished basement! Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout upstairs and main level. All baths have tile floors. Two tankless hot water heaters. Two story foyer and family room with built-in bookcases and brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, breakfast area, island and keeping room. Master suite on main with sitting area, double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs has a guest bedroom with private full bath. basement has new carpet, one bedroom, full bath, rec room, exercise room and media room with wet bar. Private wooded yard with sprinkler system. Close to Foxhall and convenient to airport.
7241 CANTRELL Road
Douglasville, Georgia 30135
$524,900
Contact Jeff Justice
Jeff Justice & Company Realtors
6726 E. Broad Street
Douglasville, GA 30134
Phone: 678.838.4454
Fax: 678.838.4464
clozr@bellsouth.net
Leave a Comment